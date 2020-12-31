A former senior counselor to President Donald Trump who has often defended his administration on TV news programs, and a former Trump 2016 campaign manager, are heading to Gwinnett County this weekend to campaign for U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Former counselor Kellyanne Conway and former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski are scheduled to be among the Republicans who are slated to appear at the Club for Growth Action's final "Save America Tour" event ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections where both of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats will be on the ballot.
The event will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Bowl at Sugar Hill, which is located at 5039 W. Broad St. in Sugar Hill.
In addition to Conway and Lewandowski, the event is expected to also feature former 7th congressional District candidate Rich McCormick, Students for Trump's Ryan Fournier, Tea Party Patriot's Jenny Beth Martin, Club for Growth Action President David McIntosh, American Conservative Union's Matt and Mercedes Schlapp and former congressional candidates Kim Klacik, Anna Paulina Luna and Catalina Lauf.
Perdue is facing Democrat Jon Ossoff while Loeffler is facing Rev. Raphael Warnock, also a Democrat. Perdue and Loeffler are both Republicans. A Public Service Commission race is also on the ballot, with incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, a Republican, facing Democratic Party challenger Daniel Blackman.
General admission tickets for Sunday's event can be obtained by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/save-america-tour-sugar-hill-rally-tickets-133602375301.
