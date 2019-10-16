Wesleyan School grad Kelly Stafford detailed her exhausting recovery from brain surgery in a first-person account for ESPN.
Stafford, who had surgery on April 17 to remove a tumor sitting on her cranial nerves, said in the piece she is still recovering her hearing and balance now nearly six months after surgery but said she's "doing better these days." She mentions in the piece she's considering using a hearing aid for safety reasons.
The wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said she's so far been to one Lions game this year.
"They're exhausting for me ... but the noise and constant action would be tough for me," she wrote in the piece.
Stafford's personal Instagram has provided updates of her recovery since the surgery. In a post on April 24, one week after her surgery, she was hospitalized when the pain she was experiencing as she weaned herself off steroids became unbearable.
Stafford said she felt severe fatigue for the first three or four months after surgery and was "wiped out" by 4 p.m. on most days.
"That has been one of the hardest parts — not having the same energy I usually have around the girls, and being able to be an active mom," she wrote. "It has gotten a lot better lately, but I still have some bad days."
Since then, she's shared photos of herself in the gym, playing with her children and a photographs of herself at Monday night's Detroit Lions game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.
Stafford discovered her illness earlier this year when she experienced bouts of extreme lightheadedness. In the ESPN piece, she encourages people feeling their body isn't right to act early and seek opinions from doctors.
"If there's anything I want people to take away from my story, it's for mothers," She wrote. "If you ever feel the slightest bit off, you need to take the time to get it checked out. You don't have to put everything on your back. Sometimes, you need to take some time to make sure you are OK."