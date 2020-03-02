Less than a year after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor, Kelly Hall Stafford announced on Instagram Sunday that she and her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, are expecting their fourth child this summer.
“Baby stafford #4 due this summer (no worries, well before training camp),” Kelly Stafford, a Wesleyan grad, wrote in a post on Instagram.
Kelly Stafford indicated that they are waiting until birth to learn the sex of the child. They currently have three daughters.
“We won’t know whether the stafford kids will continue as a girl squad or if a little brother will enter the craziness until baby is here,” she wrote. “Excited and exhausted!”
Kelly Stafford, who was a standout basketball player at Wesleyan and a member of the cheerleading squad at the University of Georgia, announced April 3 that she would undergo surgery for the tumor. In an Instagram post from her account @kbstafford89, she said it was an acoustic neuroma — a noncancerous tumor — on her cranial nerves, discovered after an MRI.
“Within the last year, I began to notice things that I thought was just me getting older,” she wrote. “I would show my girls how to do a front roll or twirl in ballet class and immediately feel dizzy and off balance. ... Things that I had been doing my entire life were now, all of a sudden, difficult.”
She wrote in a post Monday that she learned about the pregnancy last year when her husband learned he had broken his back.
“With that news, I decided I would keep the pregnancy to myself because for so long we had been so worried about my brain and my recovery,” Kelly Stafford wrote. “I didn’t want him to have to think about me continuing to recover while growing a baby. I wanted him to have a clear mind so that he could have a quick, successful recovery himself.
“That lasted three days.
“Matthew is sometimes too smart for his own good. While I was so focused on him, he was focused on me, with the littlest of things clueing him into what was going on. He asked if I was (pregnant), I said yes, and we hugged it out.”
Matthew Stafford was injured Nov. 3 in a game against the Oakland Raiders, according to the Washington Post. The injury ended a string of 136 consecutive starts in the NFL for the former UGA quarterback.
Kelly Stafford posted on April 21 that she had undergone the surgery to remove the tumor. The April 17 surgery, expected to last six hours but instead lasted 12, meant “(t)his Easter is the beginning of a new life for me.”
“(A)lthough (the hours) were anxious and scared, your prayers got (her family) through,” she wrote. “Thank you. Thank you so much. Now I am at home and learning my new norm. It’ll take some time, but I really just wanted to say thank you.”
In October, Kelly Stafford shared a first-person account with ESPN about her recovery. She discussed challenges such as learning to walk again, being away from her children and fatigue. She also said that she picked up boxing again and it was “my therapy outside of therapy.”
Kelly Stafford was inducted into Wesleyan's Athletics Circle of Honor in January. She competed in cheerleading, basketball, soccer, and track and field for the Wolves before graduating in 2007.
The Staffords met in Athens while both were students at UGA.
In three seasons at Georgia, Matthew Stafford threw for 7,731 yards, 51 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions, rushing for six touchdowns as well, leading his team to Chick-fil-A Bowl, Sugar Bowl and Capital One Bowl wins over Virginia Tech, Hawaii, and Michigan State.
In 2009, Detroit selected the Texas native as the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.
