Two Republicans who are hoping to unseat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp are heading to Gwinnett County this week.
Kandiss Taylor and David Perdue are each expected to visit the county as part of their campaign schedules during the first week of advance in-person voting for the May 24 primary. Taylor and Perdue are two of the four Republicans who challenging Kemp in the GOP primary. The other Republicans who are challenging Kemp in the primary are Catherine Davis and Tom Williams.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in November.
Taylor is expected to appear in Lawrenceville first. She will be at a community event which will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. at Iglesia Jesús Es El Camino, at 321 E. Pike St. in Lawrenceville. The event is described as a family-oriented gathering with games, face painting, prizes, free ice cream and a $10 taco combo.
Meanwhile, Perdue's campaign has announced two events that will take place in Lawrenceville and Norcross on Saturday.
Perdue will appear at the Gwinnett GOP's monthly breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Gwinnett County Republican Party Headquarters, which is located at 80 Boulderbrook Circle in Lawrenceville before heading to Atlanta later in the morning to speak with Fulton County Republicans.
Perdue will then head back to Gwinnett for a meet-and-greet event at 3 p.m. at US Cabinet Depot, which is located at 1950 N. Norcross Tucker Road in Norcross.
