Kamala Harris and Ivanka Trump merged photo.jpg

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, left, and Ivanka Trump

 Special Photo

Neither Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris or Ivanka Trump will not be in Gwinnett County this afternoon to campaign for candidates in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoffs.

The Perdue and Loeffler campaigns jointly announced Trump's visit, which had been scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. at the Suwanee Pavilion, is being moved to a later, unspecified date. Trump will still appear at a campaign rally in Milton at noon, however.

"With historic COVID-19 relief for Americans on the horizon, Senator Perdue, Senator Loeffler, and Ivanka Trump are postponing their event in Gwinnett as the Senate Republican Majority and the Trump Administration work to secure relief for Georgians," the campaigns said in the joint statement.

Similarly, Harris ended up getting stuck in Washington D.C. because of the vote on the relief bill, a Biden-Harris campaign staffer told the Daily Post late Monday morning. As a result, Harris was not able to attend a rally for Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democrats running for the Senate seats, that took place in Lawrenceville.

Harris is still set to appear at a rally for Ossoff and Warnock in Columbus later Monday, however.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

(1) comment

xphactor1
xphactor1

This is great news for commuters!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.