Neither Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris or Ivanka Trump will not be in Gwinnett County this afternoon to campaign for candidates in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoffs.
The Perdue and Loeffler campaigns jointly announced Trump's visit, which had been scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. at the Suwanee Pavilion, is being moved to a later, unspecified date. Trump will still appear at a campaign rally in Milton at noon, however.
"With historic COVID-19 relief for Americans on the horizon, Senator Perdue, Senator Loeffler, and Ivanka Trump are postponing their event in Gwinnett as the Senate Republican Majority and the Trump Administration work to secure relief for Georgians," the campaigns said in the joint statement.
Similarly, Harris ended up getting stuck in Washington D.C. because of the vote on the relief bill, a Biden-Harris campaign staffer told the Daily Post late Monday morning. As a result, Harris was not able to attend a rally for Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democrats running for the Senate seats, that took place in Lawrenceville.
Harris is still set to appear at a rally for Ossoff and Warnock in Columbus later Monday, however.
(1) comment
This is great news for commuters!
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.