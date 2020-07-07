Gwinnett County firefighters and police are getting more than 1,000 kits filled with equipment designed to protect first responders from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
County commissioners votes Tuesday to accept a donation of 1,500 personal protective equipment kits that Kaiser Permanente made to the county. Each kit includes a surgical/medical mask, a paper bag to store the mask in, a pair of nitrile gloves and hand sanitizer, county officials said.
They will be distributed between the county's police, fire and corrections departments.
"This particular donation is pre-packaged for individual use, much like an emergency use-type kit," Gwinnett Fire Chief Russell Knick told commissioners. "Our plan is to distribute the kits as part of our normal department deliveries to corrections, precincts and fire stations until all items are issued."
The kits are worth a total of $4,350, with each kit worth about $2.90, according to county figures.
