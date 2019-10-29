Gwinnett County officials are going to party alongside a K-Pop band amid food trucks and children's activities this weekend as they tout the importance of participating in the 2020 Census.
The county will hold a 2020 Census Rally from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Bicentennial Plaza, which is located next to the Lawrenceville Lawn at 275 S. Perry St. in Lawrenceville.
“Our goal is to get a 100 percent response rate,” said Phil Hoskins, deputy county administrator for Gwinnett County and co-chair of the committee. “This count is crucial for representation and federal funding, and it also helps us understand our population and account for critical services our community needs like roads and senior services.”
In addition to speakers talking about the census, the event will include an unnamed Korean K-Pop band — county officials said they are waiting for the entertainment company to tell them which band it will be — local musical artists Richard Shaw Jr. and Quette Kane, the Mountain View High School step team, food trucks, kids' activities, a DJ and snacks.
The 2020 Census will be conducted nationally next spring, with April 1 set as the deadline for Americans to respond and be counted. Although it is months away, however, officials across the country are starting efforts to raise awareness of the census this fall to get it on residents minds.
The census is mandated by the U.S. Constitution and the population figure it reveals will be used to allocate congressional seats, determine funding allocations and serve as a basis for drawing district boundaries for congressional, state legislative and local offices.
Residents who attend the rally this weekend will have chances to ask questions about the census and how they can participate in it online, by mail or by phone.
Attendees can also learn about security measures taken to protect personal information gathered through the census — by law that information cannot be made available to the public until 2092, at which point it is part of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration's holdings.