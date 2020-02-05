A convenience store in Lawrenceville recently sold a ticket worth $10,000 for the Feb. 4 Mega Millions drawing.
According to the Georgia Lottery, the ticket was purchased at Chevron Food Mart, located at 1215 Scenic Highway.
The winner matched the first four winning numbers with the Mega Ball, which were 32-48-50-51-64 and Mega Ball 10.
While a winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize, he or she has 180 days from the draw date to do so.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated $187 million to a single annuity winner.
The Georgia Lottery stated that since its first year, it has returned more than $21.6 billion to the state of Georgia for education.
All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.9 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary pre-K program.
Mega Millions tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at galottery.com.
