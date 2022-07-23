New Gwinnett County Police K-9 Sika is not like the other dogs in the department's K-9 unit.
The biggest difference between Sika and the other dogs is her breed. While the other dogs are Belgian Malinois or similar breeds, Sika is a cross between a Hanoverian Hound and a Plott Hound.
But, Sika is also different from the police department's other dogs in that while they are trained for dual purposes, she is only trained to do only one job: tracking people.
"Most of our dogs are patrol dogs (but) late last year we had a crazy idea that we wanted to venture out and explore the opportunity of having a non-apprehension, tracking-only dog," Sika's handler, Sgt. Brandon Townley, said. "The fruits of that conversation over time with our command staff ... (Sika) is what we got."
Sika is the first hound dog that the Gwinnett County Police Department has had in its K-9 Unit, although Townley said Phillips State Prison in the area used to have bloodhounds that police could call in if they needed help finding a suspect.
Sika and Townley went through K-9 school in June and then went through field training with Gwinnett Police. Sika has an operational member of the Gwinnett County Police K-9 Unit for three weeks, according to her handler.
When Sika is training to track someone, Townley said a training "suspect" has to go into the woods and hide for at least an hour in order for her to properly get used to the conditions they will face in the field when tracking real suspects.
"She's still got a lot of growth to go," Townley said. "She's currently 16 months old, but she's already well on her way to being a successful member of this department."
Sika did not have to wait long before she made her impact. She has been on two tracks so far to help police find suspects in crimes.
In early July, she went on her first track to find a suspect in a stolen car case in Buford. Sika was able to track the suspect to a home in the area, but they could not get confirmation that anyone was in the house, Townley said.
And, on July 18, she made her first apprehension. Sika tracked a suspect, Winder resident Nicholas Shaun Rohrer, 22, through heavy vegetation for about 1.6 miles and found him hiding in a chicken coop.
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office had been pursuing Rohrer. After Rohrer entered Gwinnett, he was involved in an accident on State Route 316 at Drowning Creek Road that caused severe injuries and shut down the highway for three hours.
Rohrer drove off from the scene of the wreck, driving down Drowning Creek Road until the vehicle became disabled at Whitely Road because of the damage it sustained in the wreck.
Rohrer and two other people fled the vehicle on foot, but the Gwinnett Police aviation unit located the other two.
That left Rohrer to be found, a job that fell to Sika, who tracked him to the chicken coop.
The suspect surrendered to police once Sika caught up with him, according to Townley.
Rohrer has been charged with hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, failure to obey stop sign and driving without a valid license.
"Her skills that she's actually bringing to the county is she's trained being scent specific," Townley said. "So, I can get an article with the odor of the person we're looking for, give it to her prior to tracking and she will source that odor out and will be able to track that specifically to that person."
Townley said Sika can also be used when police are looking for non-criminals, such as a missing child or someone with Alzheimer's who has disappeared.
"So it's another option for us to track missing elderly people, children with disabilities, stuff like that," Townley said. "Obviously we don't want to have an aggressive dog going for them when we have this option."
And, just how aggressive is Sika? Does she bite people? Eh, not so much. Her handler said she's more of a kisser than a biter.
"Does she bite? She'll nibble your ear," Townley said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.