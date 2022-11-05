Just Brunch Ribbon Cutting.jpg

Just Brunch Breakfast Bar opened its doors in Duluth this past week.

 Photo: Just Brunch Breakfast Bar

A new breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant has opened its doors for diners in the Duluth area.

Just Brunch Breakfast Bar opened this past week at 1950 Satellite Boulevard, Suite 400. The restaurant’s slogan is “where every day is the weekend” with a food menu that ranges churro French toast, oxtail and grits and traditional and Korean fried chicken and waffles to vegan gumbo and lobster mac and cheese, as well as a drink menu that includes Bloody Mary’s, mimosas and signature cocktails.

