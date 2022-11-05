A new breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant has opened its doors for diners in the Duluth area.
Just Brunch Breakfast Bar opened this past week at 1950 Satellite Boulevard, Suite 400. The restaurant’s slogan is “where every day is the weekend” with a food menu that ranges churro French toast, oxtail and grits and traditional and Korean fried chicken and waffles to vegan gumbo and lobster mac and cheese, as well as a drink menu that includes Bloody Mary’s, mimosas and signature cocktails.
“We’re beyond excited about the opening of Just Brunch, and we’re honored to be able to serve the community high-quality, specialty menu items that will change their view on what brunch should be,” Just Brunch Owner and Executive Chef Keith Kash said. “Our goal is to provide our guests with an escape from the city and a variety of customized meals and drinks to ensure that their time at Just Brunch is more than just a meal, but a fully elevated experience.”
The restaurant has indoor seating for 71 people and outdoor seating for another 36 people. It also has complimentary Wifi for diners, a floral selfie wall and heaters to keep diners in the enclosed patio warm in the cold months.
Just Brunch Breakfast Bar is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The restaurant’s owner recommends dinners make reservations on the weekends. The restaurant’s website, which includes its full menu, can be found at justbrunchatlanta.com.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
