Opening statements and witness testimony will begin Tuesday morning in the trial of Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader on computer trespassing charges.
Schrader is the last of four defendants who had been charged with computer trespassing. The other defendants — T.J. Ward, Frank Karic and Ed Kramer — each reached deals with prosecutors which means they are expected to testify during the trial.
In the unusual case, Schrader is accused of hiring Ward after she thought District Attorney Danny Porter was hacking into her work computer. Ward then brought in Karic, who in turn brought in Kramer, to place a "Sharktap" monitor on the judge's computer.
Prosecutors argue that gave Karic and Kramer — who has had multiple run-ins with the Gwinnett law enforcement over the years and entered an Alford Plea on child molestation charges in 2013 — access to Gwinnett County's computer network.
Schrader initially recused herself from hearing criminal trials prosecuted by Porter's office, but a state judicial council suspended her all together after she was indicted last fall.
The case is being prosecuted by the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia due to Schrader's belief that Porter had hacked her computer.
As Schrader's trial began Monday, prosecutors and the judge's defense team spent the day selecting a jury.
Potential jurors were asked questions about how much they use computers or smartphones and whether they believed their computers had ever been hacked as well as whether they had any training in the legal profession, were related to law enforcement officers, had been a party in a civil suit or had been charged with a crime.
A jury was finally in place just before 5 p.m. Monday. the jury is expected to be sworn in at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday and opening arguments are expected to follow. Witness testimony will come after the opening arguments.
