A Newnan man has been found guilty of killing two men and injuring a third by running over them after a fight outside a billiards hall in unincorporated Norcross in June 2020.
A Gwinnett County jury recently convicted Jose A. Basulto on two counts of murder and three counts of aggravated assault. He was accused of killing Norcross residents Regul Rodriguez-Hernandez, 37, and Jose Lopez-Diaz, 41, and severely injuring Ramon Gasper-Carmona, 56.
“The investigation revealed that shortly before the homicide, the defendant and one of the victims had been in a physical confrontation outside Coronas Billiards,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “The homicide occurred immediately after the confrontation. The defendant admitted to police that he was mad following the fight and that he had been drinking.”
Witnesses told police that they saw a white pick-up truck run over the three victims and then turn around and run over two of the victims a second time. Police found the vehicle with extensive damage to its front bumper, hood and front quarter panels, with the front tires blown. The truck was being driven on its rims.
Prosecutors said Basulto was driving the vehicle when police located it.
Basulto was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole as well as 20 years to be served in confinement.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
