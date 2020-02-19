After nearly five hours of deliberation Wednesday, the jury will pick up from where they left off Thursday to try to reach a decision in the trial of former Gwinnett County police officer Robert McDonald.
During closing arguments on Wednesday, the lead prosecutor in the case, Charissa Henrich, said McDonald was “equally guilty” for the injuries he caused Hollins.
"At the end of the day, it’s about what happened to this man (Hollins) … when he was wearing this," Henrich said, holding up a pair of handcuffs and showing the jury the photos of Hollins' injuries after the incident. "You don’t get to do this in Gwinnett County. This was not reasonable. You don’t get to treat a bad guy like this. I don’t care who he is. … He’s a man in handcuffs on the ground."
McDonald's attorney, Walt Britt, however, focused the jury's attention on former Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni's plea deal with the state.
Bongiovanni, along with McDonald, had been accused of using excessive force on Demetrius Hollins during a traffic stop in 2017. Bongiovanni had pulled Hollins over for not having a tag, but later found that he had been driving with a suspended license, suspended registration and marijuana.
"This is about Sgt. Bongi," Britt said, referring to the sergeant's nickname. "… And they (prosecutors) don’t want you to consider Sgt. Bongi because they don’t want to own up to this deal. She said, ‘… I want you to have that tunnel vision.’ Well, who teaches to not have tunnel vision? Gwinnett County Police Department. They teach their officers not to have tunnel vision."
Bongiovanni pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and battery last summer and avoided jail time by agreeing to testify against McDonald.
Britt said a verdict couldn't be based on anything Bongiovanni said.
"Officer Bongi, on April 12, 2017, he threw that young man (McDonald) under the bus," Britt said. "He took that stand and kept trying to throw him under the bus to protect himself, because they gave him an offer of leniency and a plea. And you can’t base a verdict on anything that man said or anything that man did or anything that man supposedly did."
Britt, continuing to make a point, said Bongiovanni "would’ve said or done anything. He violated his oath of office. He lied in his reports. He lied to the district attorney’s office."
"Did Mr. Hollins deserve to be hit in the face?" Britt said. "No. Not only no, hell no. Didn’t deserve it. Absolutely didn’t deserve it. What set Sgt. Bongi off? I don’t know. ... Sgt. Bongi is the one who set these events in motion and he tried to cover for himself and he sold out anybody and everybody for his own self."
The jury broke for deliberations shortly after noon on Wednesday and began deliberating over lunch, but by 5 p.m., they still had not come to a decision.
McDonald faces a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison if he is convicted of all charges, including aggravated assault, battery and felony violation of oath by public officer. He has pled not guilty to all charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.