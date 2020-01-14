The Junior League of Gwinnett and North Fulton Counties hosted its annual town hall meeting Tuesday, where a group of experts and community leaders addressed the issue of human trafficking in Gwinnett County and the state.
The event, held at Peachtree Ridge High School, occurred a few days after the observance of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Jan. 11.
On Tuesday, the panel included Shavontana Davis with the Starr Institute, Ben Ervin with the Gwinnett County Police Department, Annalise Peters with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Daphne Tarver with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office and Bob Rodgers with Gwinnett-based Street Grace.
A press release from JLGNF said Atlanta was named by the FBI as one of the cities with the highest incidences of child sex trafficking in the nation with an estimated 200 to 400 girls being exploited each month.
“Since approximately 65% of sex purchases take place outside of the 285 loop in suburban areas, this is a critical issue that hits home in the Junior League of Gwinnett and North Fulton counties’ backyard and beyond,” the release stated.
Rodgers, who is the CEO and president of Gwinnett-based Street Grace, said there are about 3,600 kids sold for sex each year in Georgia. Most victims last year were between ages 12 and 18.
However, Ervin said it’s a myth that anyone is at risk of getting snatched and put into sex trafficking. That’s not how human trafficking works, he said.
“So if you are concerned that you are at risk of human trafficking, are you a child between, say, 10 and 15?” he said. “If you are, you are somewhat at risk. Are you Latin American or Asian trying to figure your way into this country? Now you’re at risk.
“That’s the real face of human trafficking. Or if you are a child who’s starting to experiment with drugs, you get into the wrong friends, you’re having problems at home and need an outlet and you’re starting to run away.”
He said Gwinnett County has a large at-risk population due to its large immigrant population and with it having the largest school system in the state. The police department also lacks bilingual undercover police officers who can help in certain cases of sex trafficking or human trafficking, he said.
However, Shared Hope International awarded Georgia an “A” last month on the strength of its laws to combat sex trafficking, showing that some progress has been made.
Tarver also listed several resources for those experiencing or saved from abuse and human trafficking such as Mosaic Georgia Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center, Mosaic Counseling Group, Crossroads at Sugarloaf, MARR Women’s Recovery, Right Side Up Recovery Center, Wellspring Living and many more.
For more information on JLGNF, visit jlgnf.org.
