Some local fire stations received early Christmas gifts thanks to the efforts of 11-year-old Sugar Hill resident Sophia Tiborczszeghi.
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials said the Junior Girl Scout donated pet oxygen mask kits to five fire stations in the Sugar Hill, Buford and Suwanee areas.
Sophia, a fifth grade-student at Sugar Hill Elementary School, raised $425 to purchase and donate the masks.
“I hope my efforts will highlight the importance of having the appropriate equipment to save our beloved pets in case of a fire,” she said.
Sophia, along with her family, visited Fire Station 24, located across from the Mall of Georgia, to present the mask kits to firefighters earlier this month. The kits were purchased from Wag’N O2 Fur Life, an organization which aims to place kits in every Fire and Emergency Services department in the United States. Each kit features three mask sizes with tubing to provide supplemental oxygen during respiratory compromise.
To raise enough money to purchase the kits, Sophia sold homemade “Get Well” cards for people and pets, provided babysitting service and sold toys.
In addition to raising money for the mask kits, the fifth-grader volunteered at the Suwanee Animal Hospital, where she completed 32 hours of community service under the guidance of Dr. Joe Fitzgerald.
Sophia’s mom, AnaMaria Tiborczszeghi, worked in the background to coordinate with Suwanee Animal Hospital and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services to see her daughter’s community service project to completion.
According to Assistant Chief Clent Hughes, the mask kits presented by Sophia will be placed on the fire trucks and readied for deployment when needed.
“It’s clear that Sophia has a tremendous love for animals and genuine desire to help the community,” Hughes said. “We are proud of Sophia and all the work that went in to completing her project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.