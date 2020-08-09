This past weekend the Junior Broncos competition cheerleading team sponsored a cornhole tournament in Grayson at the Atlanta Jayhawks Cheerleading complex.
Thirty teams entered and Neal and Kelly Hollis won the inaugural event. The Hollis team was sponsored by Emmary Provence, an eighth grade Junior Bronco cheerleader. Travis Mann and David Jones were the runne- up team and were sponsored by seventh grade Junior Bronco cheerleader Abby Mann.
Event coordinators set up 15 courts that were spaced across the parking lot and numbered for the competitors. Spectators were also spaced out to promote social distancing.
The tournament raised money for future Junior Broncos cheer competitions. The team is made up of students from the Brookwood cluster middle schools.
