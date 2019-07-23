Plans for a 16-acre, mixed-use development at the Mall of Georgia that includes Atlanta Falcons player Julio Jones among its investors are moving forward, according to a real estate developer that is working on the project.
Pollack Shores Real Estate Group has been brought in to serve as master site developer for the Ariston project. The company was previously involved in housing developments at The Battery mixed-use development at SunTrust Park in Cobb County.
In addition to Pollack Shores, Ra Co Real Estate Advisors, Stream Realty and Peachtree Hotel Group are also working on the project with Ariston Group.
“Our team has experience in delivering walkable, unique mixed-use communities,” Pollack Shores President and CEO Steven Shores said in a statement. “The collaborative partnership with Ariston Group, Ra Co Real Estate Advisors, Peachtree Hotel Group and Stream Realty has been incredibly rewarding, and we look forward to opening this Gwinnett County destination soon.”
The Ariston project is expected to include Class A apartments, a Hilton Garden Inn hotel and dining and shopping businesses near the Ivy Creek Greenway.
Ground is expected to be broken on the Ariston project by the end of the month at the intersection of Mall of Georgia Boulevard and Woodward Crossing Boulevard.
The first apartments are expected to open next May.
“Ariston reflects our commitment to creating a pedestrian-friendly community that will encompass luxury apartment living, brand-name hospitality, dining and entertainment immediately adjacent to the dominant retail node in Gwinnett County,” Ariston Group principal investor Jon Guven said in a statement.
In all, it is expected to include 285 luxury apartments, a 110-room Hilton Garden Inn and retail and dining spaces.
Among the apartments, Pollack Shores said there will be 171 one-bedroom apartments, 104 two-bedroom apartments and 10 three-bedroom apartments with a resort-style pool with an outdoor lounge area, a dog park and a state-of the art fitness center.
Officials affiliated with the project are also touting the development’s access to the nearby 3.6-mile Ivy Creek Greenway.
“Ariston will breathe new life into Gwinnett County, providing something for locals and visitors, alike,” Peachtree Hotel Group managing partner and COO Mitul Patel said. “In addition to elite dining and residential options, the mixed-use development is ideally suited for an upscale hotel such as the soon-to-break-ground Hilton Garden Inn.”