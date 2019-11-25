Retiring Lawrenceville Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson will be recognized by Gwinnett's business learders next year for her years of service, the Gwinnett Chamber announced Monday.
Johnson has been named as the recipient of the chamber's 2019 Citizen of the Year Award, which recognizes Gwinnett residents for having a major impact on the quality of life in the county. She will be feted, and receive her award, at the chamber's Annual Dinner in late January.
The mayor announced earlier this year that she would not seek another term as Lawrenceville's elected leader, meaning she will leave office at the end of this year.
“It has been an incredible ride,” Johnson told the Daily Post earlier this year when she announced her plans to retire. “God has blessed me with an opportunity to serve the residents of Lawrenceville. That was my mission, to be a public servant. I don’t consider myself a politician. I consider myself a public servant.”
The Chamber's Annual Dinner is an occasion where the business group honors community leaders for their impact on Gwinnett County as well as the chamber. In addition to the Citizen of the Year Award, the chamber will hand out the Public Service Awards, the D. Scott Hudgens Humanitarian Award, the R. Wayne Shackelford Legacy Award, the James J. Maran International Award and the Ambassador of the Year Award.
Barbara Howard, who recently passed away and was heavily involved in a variety of community efforts — most notably the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation — will posthumously receive the R. Wayne Shackelford Legacy Award.
The five Public Service Award winners include: Matt Hyatt from Rocket IT; Dr. Gregory B. Levett, Sr. from Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory; State Rep. Pedro Marin; Dennis and Colleen Rouse from Victory Church; and Lisa Zaken from Leadership Gwinnett.
Mosaic Georgia will receive the D. Scott Hudgens Humanitarian Award.
Meanwhile, the James J. Maran International Award will be presented to Doosan Industrial Vehicle America Corporation and Rich Bartolotta will receive the Ambassador of the Year Award.
The Chamber's Annual Dinner will be held Jan. 31 at the Infinite Energy Forum.