If Judy Jordan Johnson had to peg a source for her sense of service, she said it came from her parents and the way they lived their lives.
Her mother, Willela Johnson, was a social worker who also went to visit people in the hospital and tried to help them to the best of her ability. Meanwhile, her father, former Lawrenceville Mayor Rhodes Jordan, was an attorney who was active in his church.
"I just think service has been a part of our family history, and it's just been passed down to me," Johnson said.
Johnson, who recently retired from elected office and ended her own tenure as Lawrenceville's mayor, was feted Friday night as she received the Citizen of the Year Award during the Gwinnett Chamber's Annual Dinner at the Infinite Energy Center.
Johnson has been no stranger to serving her community over the years, and that service goes well beyond her time as mayor of Lawrenceville.
The daughter of a former Lawrenceville mayor, Johnson went on to carve her own path as an elected official, educator and a community leader. In those roles she has spent decades providing service to her city, church community, county and the young people who in the heart of Gwinnett.
"Service, to me, is just a way to give back to the community, and I have been so blessed to be a part of this community, and there are ways I still feel like I can contribute," Johnson said. "I just want that to be part of my giving back in the area of service, whatever that might be."
As an announcer at the dinner rattled off Johnson's community involvement Friday night, a series of photos of the former mayor from various activities she has participated in over the years flashed on two screens above the stage.
Hours before the dinner, Johnson told the Daily Post that she had never considered herself to be in the same company with past recipients of the Citizen of the Year Award, and that she was surprised — yet honored — when she found out she would receive it.
"(The previous winners') influence has gone outside of Gwinnett County," she said. "I mean they've done great things for Gwinnett County and great things for the different cities, but they've also had an impact on the state of Georgia or metro Atlanta and I don't see myself as having that impact.
"I do think I've tried to impact, in whatever way, within Gwinnett County, but it seemed like all of those other names had done way more than I had done. I'm just a little ol' hometown girl."
During Johnson's decade-long tenure as Lawrenceville's mayor, the city underwent a renaissance, particularly in its downtown area.
Among the changes that the city saw was the opening of the Lawrenceville Lawn and the beginning of work on a series of other downtown projects, including the beginning of construction on the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center, the college corridor project, the Southlawn mixed-use development, efforts to strengthen the bonds between the city and Georgia Gwinnett College and the beginning of work to find a way to preserve the former African-American Hooper Renwick School.
One of her last actions as mayor was to preside over the groundbreaking for the Lawrenceville Hotel and public parking deck project at the corner of East Crogan and South Chestnut Streets in December.
But focusing on what happened during Johnson's tenure as mayor, or her stint on the City Council from 2003 until 2008, is to only scratch the surface of the service she has provided her community.
She has, for example, been a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceville, where she has served as a deacon, for years. She volunteers at the Lawrenceville Co-Op.
Her other volunteer work also includes Northside Hospital Gwinnett on Thursday mornings. On Sundays, she visits Brookwood Assisted Living and plays the piano and leads a bible study for residents at the facility.
She also volunteers for the PATH Project, tutoring children at the Pine Valley Trailer Park.
The bicentennial torch relay that wound its way around Gwinnett to help mark the county's 200th birthday in 2018 was Johnson's idea as well.
Johnson was surprised with the Georgia Recreation and Park Association's Volunteer of the Year award in 2018.
"I just want to be present for anyone that needs help," she said. "That comes in different forms. Sometimes, it comes through helping people with homework, and sometimes it's stocking the Lawrenceville Co-Op and sometimes it's just being a friend to an elderly person in the assisted living (facility).
"I just want to be able to be present who ever might need me in a situation."
And, although she was no longer Lawrenceville's mayor at the time, she visited the the Georgia Army National Guard armory in Lawrenceville in mid-January to help the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post welcome home guardsmen based out of the armory who spent much of 2019 serving in Afghanistan.
Veterans hold a special place for Johnson, whose father, brother and husband served in the military. She hosts an annual breakfast to honor local veterans.
"I think (given) the sacrifice that the veterans have made, anything we can do to support them is certainly a worthy cause," Johnson said.
And many longtime Lawrenceville residents often point out that they recall when she was a math teacher for 30 years at Central Gwinnett High School.
After she took the stage to accept her award, Johnson asked all of the Central Gwinnett grads and other people affiliated with the school to stand up so she could recognize them.
"Thank you for keeping the Black Knight community alive and for supporting me over the years," Johnson said.
In addition to Johnson, other awards the chamber handed out at the Annual Dinner included the R. Wayne Shackelford Legacy Award to Barbara Howard; the D. Scott Hudgens Humanitarian Award to Mosaic Georgia; James J. Maran International Award to Doosan Industrial Vehicle America Corp.; the Ambassador of the Year Award to Rich Bartolotta; the Membership Development Manager of the Year Award to Ansley Jones; and the Public Service Awards to Matt Hyatt from Rocket IT, Dr. Gregory B. Levett Sr. from Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, State Rep. Pedro Marin, Dennis and Colleen Rouse from Victory Church and Lisa Zaken from Leadership Gwinnett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.