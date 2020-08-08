Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader is building a case for her re-election to the bench on her past work with programs such as Drug Court.
“It’s one thing to have a lot of concerns about things that are happening, but it’s another to actually step out, be courageous and lead for change, and that’s exactly what I’ve done over the last eight years,” Schrader said. “I haven’t sat around talking about these problems. I’ve actually gone out and done something about it.”
Meanwhile, her opponent, Magistrate Court Judge Deborah Fluker said she’d like to help move the court system forward in terms of technology and processes to accommodate a post COVID-19 world.
“Justice delayed is justice denied and we’ve got to find a way to get the courts up and running and to get cases resolved,” Fluker said. “I’m able to do that on Day One.”
Schrader’s and Fluker’s comments came during a meeting of the Greater Gwinnett Reentry Alliance this past week. The meeting included a candidates forum to allow the two women to discuss their platforms ahead of the nonpartisan runoff election that will be held for the seat Schrader currently holds on Tuesday.
The election is being watched closely because of a pending criminal case against Schrader on computer trespassing charges, but that case was not brought up during the forum. Schrader and Fluker stuck, instead, to discussing their backgrounds and issues facing Gwinnett’s legal system.
Schrader is a former attorney who was elected to the Superior Court bench in 2012. Fluker is a former attorney who represented indigent clients as well as a former prosecutor in Gwinnett, Hall and DeKalb counties who has been a magistrate judge since 2016. She also became Dacula’s municipal judge last year.
Issues the candidates answered questions about included re-entry programs, making sure people awaiting trial are only jailed as necessary before the trial, judges using their positions to give defendants a second chance and how the courts could provide mental health assistance to people who need it before they end up incarcerated.
Schrader said people end up in the criinal justice system because of mistakes or bad choices that they have made. Therefore, the court system should try, through partnerships with community assistance agencies, to help those people stop making those bad choices or mistakes.
“What I noticed through practicing law for 25 years and serving the community for 25 years, is that we have to be aware of certain indicators, and when we are aware of certain indicators, we need to take leadership to get involved and change that,” Schrader said.
Fluker said the courts, as well as defendants, should view their encounters with each other as opportunities for the defendants to make changes in their lives. Like Schrader, Fluker pointed to intervention programs as key to re-entry efforts for jail inmates.
“My heart as a judge is with the increasing number of youth that are coming before the court system for more serious crimes,” Fluker said. “That is something that most troubles me as a judge.
“We have several accountability courts in Gwinnett County, but I think there is a gap in that there is not a court that focuses on youthful offenders and and how we can, one, redirect them if they come into the system for something less serious or, even if they come in to the system for the first time for something that’s very serious, what tools can we utilize to redirect that person to change the trajectory of their life.”
Video of the forum can be viewed at bit.ly/31ARspd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.