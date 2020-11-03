One Gwinnett County polling location that experienced a brief power outage earlier today will stay open an extra 20 minutes tonight.
Gwinnett Superior Court Judge Warren Davis issued an order keeping the Ferguson Elementary School polling location on Centerview Drive in unincorporated Duluth until 7:20 p.m. The polling location had been briefly been evacuated around mid-day Tuesday after power in the area was knocked out.
Poll watchers at the location had said elections machines were still working during the power outage, which was reportedly caused by a nearby traffic accident, but there were no lights in the voting area.
Davis' order stipulates that anyone who arrives and is in line at the school by 7:20 p.m. — if that is their assigned polling location — will be allowed to cast their ballot.
