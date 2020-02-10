As Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader's trial for alleged computer trespassing began, some of the reasons why she thought her computer had been hacked started to emerge.
Opening statements and witness testimony began Tuesday morning in Schrader's trial, and several witnesses — including District Attorney Danny Porter, Gwinnett court officials, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent and Gwinnett IT employees — testified for the prosecution throughout the rest of the day.
Schrader is the last of four defendants who had been charged with computer trespassing. The other defendants — T.J. Ward, former Forsyth County sheriff's deputy Frank Karic and Ed Kramer — each reached deals with prosecutors which means they are expected to testify during the trial.
In the unusual case, Schrader is accused of hiring Ward after she thought District Attorney Danny Porter was hacking into her work computer. Ward then brought in Karic, who in turn brought in Kramer, to place a "Sharktap" monitor on the judge's computer.
Prosecutors argue that gave Karic and Kramer — who has had multiple run-ins with the Gwinnett law enforcement over the years and entered an Alford Plea on child molestation charges in 2013 — access to Gwinnett County's computer network.
Schrader's attorney, B.J. Bernstein, said during her opening statement that National Criminal Information Center and Gwinnett County police reports had been printed from Schrader's office printer. Bernstein also alleged assistant district attorneys had gained access to photos of Schrader's son, as well as her a copy of her son's passport, that she had on her work computer.
Bernstein also said during her opening statement that Kramer did not give Schrader his real name when he met her — he allegedly introduced himself as "Elliott" — because of the previous criminal case against him.
A special agent from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation testified that Schrader told her she did not trust anyone at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.
"She believed her office had been bugged," the agent testified.
But, prosecutors have countered with witnesses who testified that county IT policy prohibits employees from bringing in outside individuals to access Gwinnett's internal computer network. Any computer issues are to be handled by county-employed IT professionals.
Schrader initially recused herself from hearing criminal trials prosecuted by Porter's office, but a state judicial council suspended her all together after she was indicted last fall.
The case is being prosecuted by the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia due to Schrader's belief that Porter had hacked her computer.
As Schrader's trial began Monday, prosecutors and the judge's defense team spent the day selecting a jury.
Potential jurors were asked questions about how much they use computers or smartphones and whether they believed their computers had ever been hacked as well as whether they had any training in the legal profession, were related to law enforcement officers, had been a party in a civil suit or had been charged with a crime.
