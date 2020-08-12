Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader's bid to be re-elected was defeated by Magistrate Judge Deborah Fluker on Tuesday.

With 100% of Gwinnett's precincts listed as "fully counted" in the nonpartisan runoff for Schrader's Superior Court seat, Fluker outperformed the incumbent by a margin of 59.22% to 40.78%. The results are unofficial until certified by elections officials.

Since it is a nonpartisan race, the winner of the runoff takes the seat.

Schrader had been running while awaiting a re-trial in a computer trespassing case. A new trial had originally been scheduled for April, after the initial trial in February ended in a mistrial, but the court system has been shut down since March because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease pandemic.

