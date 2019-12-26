Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader and two men tied to an unusual courthouse computer trespassing case are set to go on trial in early February.
A spokeswoman for the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia said Schrader, Frank Karic and Ed Kramer are expected to go on trial the week of Feb. 3, although the organization is awaiting an order confirming that date.
Schrader, Karic and Kramer face three charges each of computer trespass.
The Prosecuting Attorneys Council is handling the case instead of District Attorney Danny Porter’s office due to an unusual twist in the case. Schrader allegedly hired private investigator T.J. Ward, which in turn led to Karic and Kramer being brought in, because she believed Porter was trying to hack her computer.
Ward allegedly brought in Karic, who installed a monitoring device on Schrader’s computer and then brought in Kramer to monitor activity on the judge’s computer.
It is not clear why Schrader believed Porter was trying to hack into her computer, and the district attorney has denied doing so.
Ward previously reached a plea deal to plead guilty to two reduced charges of criminal trespass.
Schrader has entered a “not guilty” plea in the case. The Georgia Judicial Qualifying Commission suspended Schrader in October. She had previously recused herself from hearing criminal cases, since they were being prosecuted by Porter’s office, but the commission’s action prevented her from hearing civil cases as well.
The courthouse drama gets more sordid, however, because of an ongoing conflict between Kramer and Porter. Kramer, who took Alford pleas on child molestation charges in Gwinnett years ago but has since been arrested on new charges, has accused Porter of prosecutorial misconduct, something Porter denies engaging in.
Kramer has tried to get the DA’s office removed from handling multiple cases against him.
Meanwhile, officials have alleged that, by allowing Kramer to monitor activity on Schrader’s computer, he had been gained the ability to access the computer system for the county’s courthouse.
Kramer was one of the co-founders of DragonCon, but organizers of the annual sci-fi/fantasy convention severed ties with him years ago.