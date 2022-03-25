Four teams of Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from three Gwinnett County Public schools have qualified for the 2022 JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl.
South Gwinnett High School’s Army JROTC Leadership Team and its Academic Team have qualified for the National competition. The Army JROTC Leadership Teams from Berkmar High School and Grayson High School also qualified for the Leadership Bowl. South Gwinnett High is the only Gwinnett County school that is sending both its JROTC Academic and Leadership teams to the JLAB.
The four Gwinnett County Public Schools teams are among a select group of eight from Georgia that will test their knowledge and leadership skills by competing against other JLAB teams from around the world. The year’s event will be held at The Catholic University of America, June 19-23, in Washington, D.C.
Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Samson Sider, South Gwinnett High’s Senior Army Instructor, is excited for his students.
“I am so proud of all our cadets,” Sider said. “They have worked so hard to prepare for this competition, and to have both teams qualify confirms that hard work pays off. And to be the only school in Gwinnett County to send two teams to Washington, D.C., is further proof that South Gwinnett High cadets and students are among the best of the best.”
The qualifying teams earned top scores out of the more than 1,300 teams that competed from around the world. The JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl is a nationally recognized competition created exclusively for JROTC students. As participants, cadets demonstrate leadership and academic abilities, while also learning about college opportunities.
College Options Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the academic development of high school students and assisting them in their preparation for higher education. Using academic competitions, college exam study guides, college admissions tutorials, and personalized counseling, College Options Foundation has assisted the nation’s JROTC cadets worldwide for nearly two decades.
