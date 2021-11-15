A former lawmaker who represented Buford in the Georgia House of Representatives for two terms in the early 2010s has announced he will run for U.S. Senate in 2022.
Former state Rep. Josh Clark, who now lives with his family in the Flowery Branch area in Hall County, kicked off his Senate campaign on Monday. He joins a Republican field that already includes Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker, who are vying to face Sen. Raphael Warnock next year.
"Back in 2002, when Democrats last held Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats, I went door to door to build our state’s Republican party," said Clark. "Now, I refuse to stand by and see our conservative principles and values go unrepresented in the U.S. Senate once again. I refuse to allow failed left-wing policies and radical politicians to continue destroying our freedoms and dimming our children’s future.
"I genuinely respect my opponents for the GOP nomination; however, I believe I’m the only one with the experience and ability to defeat out-of-touch liberal Raphael Warnock in November (2022)."
Republicans have been working to regroup and plan a strategy to target Warnock's seat since he and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, a fellow Democrat, won both of Georgia's seats in the U.S. Senate in a Jan. 5 runoff.
Clark said his previous experience as a legislator make him the best candidate in the Republican field.
"No other candidate brings my legislative background and proven conservative record to this race," he said. "As a Georgia state representative, I delivered balanced budgets, cut taxes for Georgia families, reduced state debt, and helped pass pro-life legislation. Georgia Right to Life and the National Rifle Association gave me their highest ratings; I earned the Defender of Liberty Award for consistently voting in support of conservative principles."
Clark served in the Georgia House of Representatives for four years, from 2011 until 2014, and was succeeded in his seat by his brother, current state Rep. David Clark.
The former lawmaker, who is an executive at nutrition company NeoLife North America, now hopes to mount a political comeback that he is describing as a calling.
"I believe in citizen-legislators, and I voluntarily left public service after serving two terms even though I was unopposed," Clark said.
"Now, I’ve been called back to serve again by dire threats to conservative bedrocks like education, personal liberty, heritage, security, prosperity and civility. I have a faith-centered vision to help conservatives overcome the challenges we face from runaway government and liberal politicians."
Clark has launched a campaign website at votejosh.com.
