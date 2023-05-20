A former military police officer who now works as a private investigator said concerns about crime in Gwinnett County, as well as jail staffing, lead him to jump into the 2024 race for county sheriff.
Joseph Mark, an Army veteran who grew up in Gwinnett, kicked off his campaign for sheriff with a press conference Friday at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.
He told the Daily Post afterward that he plans to run against incumbent Sheriff Keybo Taylor in the Democratic Party primary next year, although he believes sheriffs should be elected in nonpartisan elections, the same way judges are elected.
"Gwinnett's been my home my entire life (and) I've noticed there are problems that are facing our jails, right, and I've noticed an uptick in crime and I'm not happy with it," Mark said.
Mark is among a growing number of people who have so far publicly announced plans to run in 2024 against Taylor, who is in his first term and is Gwinnett's first Black sheriff. Retired Navy Capt. Baron Reinhold announced in March that he will run as a Republican for the seat.
The Georgia Campaign Finance Commission lists Curtis Clemons, who ran for sheriff in 2020, as having filed a declaration of intent to accept campaign contributions with the state in February for another run as a Democrat. Clemons, who has been working as an investigator in District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson's office, has not yet made a formal public announcement, however.
There have been rumors that other candidates are looking at possibly jumping into the race as well.
Between his years as an MP in the Army and his work as a private investigator, Mark said he has about 25 years of law enforcement experience.
Mark highlighted giving youth alternative paths to street gangs and addressing mental health issues as his priorities.
"I believe that we must look ourselves in the mirror and we need to look at the root causes of crimes that plague our community," Mark said. "Although handing out backpacks and hosting football games is important, we need to create real opportunities for our youth, including mentorships and giving them real world skills and alternatives to the fast money and the attraction to street gangs.
"Let me be clear, we will aggressively target the adults that negatively influence our youth and we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."
Meanwhile, mental health is an issue that has gotten more attention from policy makers and law enforcement officials in recent years. While legislators have been working to address the issue through laws, local police departments have begun pairing officers with mental health professionals to respond to mental health calls.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office now has a mental health task force as well.
Mark said keeping people with mental health issues in jail for extended periods makes their issues worse and "clogs up our jails" without addressing recidivism.
The candidate's plan including making medication-assisted treatment and behavioral therapy available to people suffering from a mental health crisis. It could also be used to help people who have been arrested for issues related to drug and alcohol addictions, he said.
"By partnering with drug treatment facilities and other nonprofit organizations, together we can provide them the support and the tools they need to help regain their lives," Mark said.
The candidate also accused the sheriff's office of having morale issues among because of staffing issues that are resulting in jail staff being stretched thin. Mark said he would like to work on retention and recruiting, including getting salaries raised for deputies.
He also wants to work on addressing pensions for deputies.
Mark said he'd like to be able to recruit new deputies from people who already live in Gwinnett. As part of that, he said he wants to make it possible for deputies to be able to afford to live in Gwinnett on a deputy's salary, acknowledging that the cost of living is higher in the county than some other areas in Georgia.
"Gwinnett County is extremely expensive compared to the other counties, so we're going to work on a plan that's going to help incentivize getting people to come and work in the county where they can live there," Mark said. "I want them to live in their communities, so we'll figure out a way to compensate them to where it makes sense that they can live comfortably in the communities that they came from."
There are some former Sheriff's Office officials who are supporting Mark's bid for the office. Bill Walsh, who was a chief deputy in the office under former Sheriff Butch Conway, attended Mark's press conference on Friday and voiced his support to the Daily Post afterward.
Walsh said that Mark, while working as a private investigator, has worked with the sheriff's office in the past.
"He is so passionate, and I honestly think he's got the leadership skills and he's absolutely the best candidate for sheriff, or I wouldn't be standing here right now," Walsh said.
