Houston-area rapper Corey "Chucky Trill" Detiege can be seen in his photo from his Instagram account. Gwinnett police said he was fatally shot on Interstate 85 near Jimmy Carter Boulevard early Friday.
Gwinnett County prosecutors say a Jonesboro man accused of killing Houston-based rapper Chucky Trill was upset about an incident that happened in Texas nearly three years ago and, as a result, shot and killed the musician on Interstate 85 while he was in Atlanta for the NBA All-Star game a few months.
A Gwinnett County grand jury recently convicted James Thomas of malice murder, aggravated assault and using a firearm during the commission of a crime in the March 2021 death of Chucky Trill, whose real name was Corey Detiege. Thomas was sentenced to serve life in prison without parole, plus a consecutive 105 years in prison.
The case attracted a lot of attention when it occurred, and the initial investigation into Detiege's death was featured on an episode of he TV show, "The First 48."
"During the trial, prosecutors established that the defendant followed a precise route that mirrored the route taken by Mr. Detiege and his party – starting from his home in Jonesboro, travellng to the first nightclub visited by the victims, then to the second nightclub, the down I-85 where the shooting took place, and finally to his girlfriend’s house in McDonough," the DA's office said in a statement. "The defendant’s route was established using several different streams of internet and cell phone data, traffic cameras and license plate readers, and surveillance footage from the two nightclubs. The prosecutors also presented evidence of specific threats against Mr. Deteige in text conversations on the defendant’s phone."
Prosecutors said Thomas killed Detiege jus before 3 a.m. on March 5, 2021 because he held a grudge against the rapper over a drug deal gone bad that took place in Houston in July 2020. Detiege had gone to a nightclub in Gwinnett County during the NBA All-Star Weekend and as he and three friends were driving south on I-85 in an SUV after leaving the nightclub, prosecutors said Thomas fired a gun at the rapper and eight bullets hit the SUV.
Detiege was the only person in the SUV who was hit by any of the bullets.
"An interview with Mr. Detiege’s wife revealed that the defendant James Thomas, who lived in the Atlanta area, held a grudge against Mr. Detiege over a drug deal gone bad in Houston in July 2020," the DA's office said. "Mrs. Detiege stated that the defendant was nicknamed 'Legz' because he had previously lost both legs below the knees in a train accident. The suspect vehicle was registered to James Thomas, who also had a driver’s license restriction of 'prosthetics required.'”
Detiege's attorneys argued he was not present at the scene of the shooting, and that someone else must have fired the gun into tthe SUV, but Gwinnett Couny Detective B.A. Dorminy had used search warrants to obtain cell phone tower information and a Google "geo-fence" search for cell phones that were in at least two of the locations Detiege visited on the night of his death. Two of four Google accounts that matched places the group visited, including two nightclubs and the part of I-85 where Detiege was shot, belonged to Thomas.
"Other search warrants were obtained for additional cell-phone and internet-related sources," the DA's office said. "The cell phone that defendant carried during the shooting was still in the possession of the defendant when he was arrest several months after the shooting. A search warrant was also obtained for the cell phone itself."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
