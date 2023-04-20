Chucky Trill photo

Houston-area rapper Corey "Chucky Trill" Detiege can be seen in his photo from his Instagram account. Gwinnett police said he was fatally shot on Interstate 85 near Jimmy Carter Boulevard early Friday.

 Photo: Chucky Trill/Instagram

Gwinnett County prosecutors say a Jonesboro man accused of killing Houston-based rapper Chucky Trill was upset about an incident that happened in Texas nearly three years ago and, as a result, shot and killed the musician on Interstate 85 while he was in Atlanta for the NBA All-Star game a few months.

A Gwinnett County grand jury recently convicted James Thomas of malice murder, aggravated assault and using a firearm during the commission of a crime in the March 2021 death of Chucky Trill, whose real name was Corey Detiege. Thomas was sentenced to serve life in prison without parole, plus a consecutive 105 years in prison.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.