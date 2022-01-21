Gwinnett County Public Schools recently named Theresa Buckley as its 2021-2022 Media Clerk of the Year.
According to GCPS officials, the Media Clerk of the Year award "recognizes a media clerk, who through individual leadership and sustained effort, has made worthy contributions to the operations of effective school library programs."
Buckley, who works at Jones Middle School, said receiving the award is humbling.
“It is an honor because it’s a reflection of the role of a media clerk and how it can have a positive impact on the students,” she said. “It makes me feel proud that I can help students find the books that make them excited about reading.”
Buckley was nominated for the award by Maile Steimer, the media specialist at Jones Middle. Steimer said Buckley is “a team player who is willing to help teachers and students in any way possible.”
In addition to fulfilling everyday media clerk responsibilities, Buckley schedules the media center volunteers, participates in the school’s Readers Rally team, and personally delivers books to students. She works with her media specialist to foster an environment that is inclusive to all students by creating displays of diverse books and using the Google translate app to effectively communicate with students whose first language is not English to help them to find books.
Buckley said her passion for interacting with and helping students is what fuels her.
“I enjoy working with students and our parent volunteers in the media center everyday while doing book check-ins and check-outs,” Buckley said. “Also, to help students improve their empathy, I create book displays featuring diverse books. When we have book fairs, we dress up in costumes to get students pumped up to read books. My mission is to put a book in the hands of all kids and have them excited about reading.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.