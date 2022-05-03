Jones Middle School Media Specialist Maile Steimer is the metro Atlanta region’s top media specialist and is now a finalist for statewide honors.
Steimer was recently named the 2022 Georgia Library Media Association Metro Region Library Media Specialist of the Year. The honor recognizes the best school media specialist in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Forsyth, Fulton and Rockdale counties.
She is now a finalist for the Georgia School Library Media Specialist of the Year award, which is handed out by Georgia Library Media Association and Georgia Association of Instructional Technology. The statewide winner is set to be announced on June 7. It is designed to recognize K-12 media specialists who demonstrate innovation in the programs they offer students, and whose instructional collaborations produce benefits for student engagement and achievement.
As a regional winner, Steimer received a plaque and a $100 prize.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
