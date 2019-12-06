In Georgia, high school football allegiances can seem seriously divisive, especially with a trip to the state championship on the line.
Buford High School's football team is traveling to Gray to play the Jones County Greyhounds tonight, and the Jones County Sheriff's Office got cheeky and teased their opponents' fans on Facebook.
"We are aware that some of the officials from Buford, by all accounts a much wealthier community, have expressed some concerns about coming down here in the country to play," the post read.
The post promised that the school had a paved parking lot and a concession stand that was more than just a pickup truck with a sack.
The post went on to wish both teams luck in Friday's semifinal. Both teams are 12-1 this season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.