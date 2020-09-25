State Bridge Crossing Elementary School in Johns Creek is one of nine Georgia schools that have earned National Blue Ribbon School honors for 2020.
The school, which opened in 1996, was honored this week as an Exemplary High Performing school. The Blue Ribbon School recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“National Blue Ribbon Schools are among the best of the best in our country,” Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “I am extremely proud of the educators and students at these Georgia public schools and offer my heartfelt congratulations to each one of them. This is a well-deserved recognition and shines a spotlight on schools working hard to expand opportunities for students.”
According to the department of education, the coveted award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has given almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years.
Schools are recognized in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores, and graduation rates:
♦ Exemplary High Performing Schools – These are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
♦ Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
Bridgette Marques is the principal at State Bridge Crossing, which has 730 students from pre-K through fifth grade. The school’s motto is “Whatever It Takes” and it cited that phrase in its application, writing:
“We live out that motto by fostering a positive, safe learning environment with relevant learning experiences for our students. (Our school) employs a multitude of key strategies that have encouraged and challenged our students to develop their full potential: academically, emotionally, physically, socially, and culturally.”
Another key to the school’s success cited in its application is the creation of a unique master schedule that allows for students to engage in 45 to 50 minutes of remediation and enrichment time. According to the application this is done “without impeding on the core curriculum instructional minutes.”
“Our Remediation Enrichment and Learning block (REAL time) is designed to be a flexible grouping block whereby teachers use data to determine which students need to be retaught a skill and which students need to have their learning enriched with more rigorous experiences,” the application said. “Themimplementation of REAL time has significantly increased our focus on the individual needs of our students, which is evident as we continue to close our achievement gap.”
Up to 420 schools can be nominated each year. The Department of Education invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by The Council for American Private Education (CAPE).
The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13 due to the ongoing pandemic.
