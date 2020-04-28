Police in Johns Creek are investigating after someone vandalized a Vietnam Veterans Memorial sometime over the weekend, according to Daily Post news partner Fox 5 Atlanta.
The Healing Wall Memorial located in Newton Park along Old Alabama Road is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
The wall, which was still under construction, was vandalized sometime between Friday night and Monday morning.
Officials said it could take thousands of dollars to make the appropriate repairs.
Investigators are checking nearby surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Johns Creek Police Department at 678-474-1600.
