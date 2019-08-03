The Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra has released its lineup for the 2019-20 concert season — the local group’s 13th season performing — with most of the shows taking place at Johns Creek United Methodist Church.
The new season features the addition of two new concert types: a Pops concert and concert for kids.
“We are responding to feedback from our audience members, who have indicated a strong desire for Pops and family programming,” said Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Linda Brill.
She added that the performance, A Kids Christmas, will be designed to be sensory friendly and “a perfect experience for anyone desiring a casual concert atmosphere, from families with very small children to patrons on the autism spectrum or with Alzheimer’s.”
Music Director J. Wayne Baughman said members of the orchestra are “also excited to collaborate with many Johns Creek community organizations this season,” including the Johns Creek Chorale, School of Rock Johns Creek, Chattahoochee High School and North Atlanta Dance Theatre.
Added Baughman, “Our audiences will be amazed at the breadth of artistic talent that resides right here in Johns Creek.”
For the new season, Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra is also reconfiguring its ticketing to include a premium seating section in the front and center of the hall.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 19 and can be purchased at www.johnscreeksymphony.org
Shows this season
Music in Newtown Park (free)
7 p.m. Oct. 5
Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park
3150 Old Alabama Road
Show features light classical and Pops favorites on the season finale of the city of Johns Creek’s Summer Concert Series.
JCSO Pops presents The Crystals
7:30 p.m. Nov. 16
Johns Creek United Methodist Church, 11180 Medlock Bridge Road
School of Rock Johns Creek and JCSO String Quartet perform hits from 1960s group “The Crystals” in a night of their Billboard chart-topping hits including “He’s a Rebel,” “Then He Kissed Me,” “Da Doo Ron Ron” and more.
A Kids Christmas
11 a.m. Nov. 30
Johns Creek United Methodist Church, 11180 Medlock Bridge Road
North Atlanta Dance Theatre presents a sensory-friendly concert for the whole family to kick off the holiday season, featuring songs, dancers, sing-alongs and more in a casual atmosphere “where kids can be kids.”
Christmas Gala Concert
7:30 p.m. Dec. 21
Johns Creek United Methodist Church, 11180 Medlock Bridge Road
Johns Creek Chorale and Johns Creek native and soprano Bevin Hill are special guests as the orchestra celebrates the “Most Wonderful Time of the Year” in this hometown, holiday spectacular.
A Night in Russia
7:30 p.m. March 28, 2020
Johns Creek United Methodist Church, 11180 Medlock Bridge Road
In partnership with Chattahoochee High School Fine Arts Department, Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra presents a “blockbuster musical tour” of Russia – from Bald Mountain to the Great Gate of Kiev, including Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2.