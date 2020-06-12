A Chattahoochee High School student is using innovative ways to help medical professionals, grocery store workers and others in her community.
Julia Scott said that when the COVID-19 pandemic started, her parents, who both work in IT, started looking for ways to help using a 3-D printer she and her father previously built, but found they didn’t have the necessary materials.
Given that Scott had a lot of time on her hands due to shorter school days, she decided to take matters into her own hands. She started by doing her own research and came up with the idea to print “ear savers.”
Ear savers, Julia said, are devices that help keep the strings on face masks from rubbing behind the ears. It connects the two strings together using pegs.
“It’s been seriously fantastic — very unexpected,” Claudia Scott, Julia’s mother, said. “Ever since COVID started we were like how can we help? My husband and I tried to come up with something. We actually printed masks, but then we couldn’t find clear material. Then we got really busy and we gave up. When she saw that, she began looking at what we actually had all the material for to see how we could help.”
To this date, Julia has donated close to 300 ear savers to several places around the community and even as far as Tennessee. She said she started by donating 150 ear savers to Emory Johns Creek Hospital, and since then she has donated to places such as Kroger and H-Mart.
“I think they love them,” Julia said.
Claudia said that while Julia did not get to see the reaction of the hospital workers at Emory Johns Creek Hospital to receiving the ear savers, she got to see the impact of her work firsthand from the employees at Kroger.
“It was awesome, because they had an immediate reaction,” Claudia said. “They said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to wear this right now. My ears hurt so much.’ It was really cool to understand the impact of what she’s doing firsthand.”
Julia said she plans to keep printing ear savers. She’s current working on a new batch to donate in Alpharetta. So far, she’s been making a batch of six at a time, which takes about two-and-a-half hours, but she hopes to automize the 3-D printer soon.
Both Julia and Claudia are members of Leadership Johns Creek — the student and adult chapter, respectively. They said the organization has helped open their eyes for what they can do for the local community.
Julia started using the 3-D printer to make small animals and phone cases, but now she’s putting it to greater use.
“She’s using the 3-D printer, but people can help in many other ways too,” Claudia said. “There are videos on YouTube for ear savers for crocheting. You can help in any kind of way. I hope this inspires others.”
