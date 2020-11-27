The city of Johns Creek announced this week that Sawnee EMC will begin a streetlight conversion project at various locations through the city.
According to city officials, crews will convert select high-pressure sodium (HPS) fixtures with new, energy efficient light emitting diode (LED) lighting. The conversion is scheduled to begin in early December and should increase reliability and reduce ongoing maintenance while allowing for more light to be emitted onto streets and sidewalks, the city said.
“We see the new LED streetlights as a measurable safety improvement to aid drivers, bikers, and pedestrians with improved visibility thanks to a wider and more consistent light pattern,” said Chris Haggard, Public Works Director for the City of Johns Creek. “The efficiency and longer life of the LED lighting provide fewer outages which ultimately reduces maintenance and repairs over time.”
Only City of Johns Creek streetlights along public streets and public areas (parking lots and City Hall) will be converted. Sawnee EMC lights on private property, inside neighborhoods or along private streets will not be impacted by the project, the city said.
Weather permitting, the conversion project should be completed by the end of 2020.
Sawnee EMC members interested in converting their streetlights to new LED fixtures should contact Sawnee at 770-887-2363 or email customerservice@sawnee.com.
