JC Now, the city of Johns Creek’s smartphone app, has received a major facelift and functionality upgrade, according to a news release from Johns Creek.
JC Now aims to streamline the issue reporting process for residents, providing the option to log in to the app and report an issue. Residents have the ability to track and receive notifications when the issue has been resolved. Residents can also report issues through JC Now anonymously.
As part of the upgrade, JC Now offers residents the ability to:
♦ Report an issue, such as a pothole, or request services;
♦ Track their reporting or request and communicate with city staff;
♦ Receive push emergency notifications directly from the city; and
♦ Contractors and commercial businesses can submit inspection requests.
The new JC Now app will replace the JC Fix It/ SeeClickFix app previously used by the city.
To download the app, search “JC Now” in the App Store or Google Play.