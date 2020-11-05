After nearly two years serving as Assistant Public Works Director for Johns Creek, Chris Haggard has been named the city's new Public Works Director.
Haggard began working for the city in 2013, and has risen through the ranks of the Public Works Department. City officials said he is known for solving engineering and transportation challenges, delivering projects on-time and in-budget, and leveraging grant funds to extend city investments
“We are fortunate to have someone with Chris Haggard’s qualifications and experience not only already a part of the city but ready and willing to step into this leadership role," City Manager Ed Densmore said. “It has been a pleasure to work with him over the past seven years. I can attest that he is more than equipped to lead the Public Works Department and on behalf of the City, congratulate him on this well-deserved promotion."
According to a press release from the city, notable project successes under Haggard's management include:
• The widening of State Route 120/Kimball Bridge Rd. (from State Bridge Road to Jones Bridge Road)
• Intersection improvements, such as Bell Road at McGinnis Ferry Road
• Sidewalk additions, such as the connectivity on Parsons Road
• Flashing yellow arrow installations on Medlock Bridge Road
• Morton Road park design
• Securing grant funding for the Rogers Bridge pedestrian bridge connection over the Chattahoochee River
Haggard earned a bachelor's of science degree in civil gngineering from the University of Florida. He is a Georgia Professional Engineer, GSWCC Level II Certified Erosion Control Design Professional and is GDOT LAP Certified.
He was named the City of Johns Creek Employee of the Year 2018 and received the American Public Works Association Georgia Chapter Manager of the Year award earlier this year.
Haggard is employed by Jacobs Engineering Group, which the city has a long-standing partnership to provide Public Works Department services, including the Recreation and Parks division.
He replaces Lynette Baker, who was recently promoted within Jacobs Engineering Group.
