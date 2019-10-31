This year the city of Johns Creek combined its Fall Family Festival and its Community Safety Day for the first time.
The event was held Oct. 26 at Newtown Park, and city officials said about 1,500 people attended.
The family festival featured music, games, carnival activities, arts and crafts and food and also offered children to trick or treat and compete in a costume contest.
The Community Safety Day featured the Johns Creek Fire and Police departments, who performed a variety of safety demonstrations.