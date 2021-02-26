Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced the 2021 Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Schools this week, with Johns Creek schools earning several honors.
Johns Creek High, Northview High and Chattahoochee High School were each recognized in multiple categories, including being named AP Schools of Distinction.
“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to this year’s AP Honor Schools,” Woods said. “I commend them for their hard work to build strong Advanced Placement programs and, as a result, provide high-quality opportunities for Georgia students.”
Chattahoochee High, Johns Creek High and Northview were each honored in the following categories:
AP Schools of Distinction: Schools with at least 20 percent of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50 percent of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
AP Humanities Schools: Schools with a minimum of five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one ELA course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course, and one world language course.
AP Humanities Achievement Schools: AP Humanities schools with at least 50 percent of all AP Humanities exams earning scores of three or higher.
AP STEM Schools: Schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A, AP Computer Science Principles).
AP STEM Achievement Schools: AP STEM schools with at least 50 percent of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
The Georgia Department of Education began recognizing AP Honor Schools in 2008.
