A restaurant in Johns Creek is getting some props for its condiments.
The University of Georgia announced A&A Alta Cucina Italia took top honors in the Condiments and Salsas category in the school’s 2020 Flavor of Georgia Food Product Contest for its Georgia Peach Balsamic Vinegar.
“A&A Georgia Peach Balsamic is a wonderful balance of tart and sweet that will transform your green salads, fruit salads, ice creams and meats with its unique flavor,” school officials wrote in the winners directory for the contest. “Great to add to your pork tenderloin, salmon and chicken breast and as a cheese pairing.”
A&A Alta Cucina Italia is located at 535 Edgehill Place in Johns Creek, and can be found online at www.altacucinaitalia.com.
