Johns Creek will get about $7.07 million in coronavirus recovery funds from the federal government, the U.S. Treasure Department announced Monday.
The funding is part of $350 billion in emergency funding for local, state, territorial and tribal governments that was included in the American Rescue Act of 2021. The Treasury Department released the funding this week to help various levels of government address pandemic response needs, including helping communities and population groups hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Today is a milestone in our country’s recovery from the pandemic and its adjacent economic crisis. With this funding, communities hit hard by COVID-19 will able to return to a semblance of normalcy; they’ll be able to rehire teachers, firefighters and other essential workers – and to help small businesses reopen safely,” Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said. “There are no benefits to enduring two historic economic crises in a 13-year span, except for one: We can improve our policymaking.
“During the Great Recession, when cities and states were facing similar revenue shortfalls, the federal government didn’t provide enough aid to close the gap. That was an error. Insufficient relief meant that cities had to slash spending, and that austerity undermined the broader recovery. With today’s announcement, we are charting a very different – and much faster – course back to prosperity.”
In all, $4.85 billion in funds was allocated to Georgia under the American Recovery Act. Fulton County is receiving $206.6 million.
The funds are intended to help governments support households, small businesses, industries, essential workers and other parts of the community hard hit by the pandemic.
Treasury officials said that communities have faced revenue shortfalls because of the pandemic’s hit to the economy while also having to establish emergency medical facilities and vaccination site as well as helping struggling small businesses.
The funding can be used for help cover public health costs, such as mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, mental health and substance abuse treatment as well as public health and safety personnel needed to respond to the pandemic.
It can also be used to help address the pandemic’s economic impact through rehiring public sector employees, helping small businesses, extending help to hard-hit industries and addressing food, housing and financial security needs for families affected by the economic downturn.
Other uses for the funds include supporting equitable recovery assistance to address longstanding public health; economic and educational disparities as well as the pandemic’s immediate harms; premium pay and other assistance for for essential workers who have had to face the most severe health risks; and investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, such as improved clean water access, stormwater and wastewater infrastructure and expanded broadband internet access.
“Insufficient federal aid and state and local austerity under similar fiscal pressures during the Great Recession and its aftermath undermined and slowed the nation’s broader recovery,” Treasury officials said in a statement. “The steps the Biden Administration has taken to aid state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments will create jobs and help fuel a strong recovery.
“And support for communities hardest-hit by this crisis can help undo racial inequities and other disparities that have held too many places back for too long.”
