The State Bridge Road widening project was welcomed by those who travel the road. And not it has earned state honors as well.
The American Public Works Association Georgia Chapter has awarded the Transportation Project of the Year award to the City of Johns Creek Public Works Department for the project, which widened State Bridge Road from Camden Way to the Chattahoochee River.
“We’re honored to receive the Georgia Chapter of APWA’s Project of the Year Award and the professional recognition for the significance of city’s investments in our community,” said Brian O’Connor, Johns Creek Assistant Public Works Director who served as project manager for the project. “We appreciate the partnership with Gwinnett County, Fulton County, and the State Road and Tollway Authority which enabled us to provide traffic congestion relief and improve pedestrian safety for our community.”
The project included the city widening 0.52 miles of State Bridge Road (between Camden Way and the Chattahoochee River) and Gwinnett County widening 1.10 miles of Pleasant Hill Road (the road changes names at the river) from the Chattahoochee River to McClure Bridge Road.
Johns Creek also upgraded two traffic signals from span wire to mast arms with fiber connectivity. In addition to vehicular improvements, the project added a 10-foot enhanced sidewalk westbound (including a pre-fabricated pedestrian bridge) and an eastbound five-foot sidewalk.
The improved pedestrian connectivity was important to the project and quality of life in the area, Johns Creek officials said. Residents in the apartments and town homes on the Gwinnett side of the river work at the businesses and frequent the shopping complexes on the Johns Creek side of the river.
“Maintaining pedestrian connectivity and improving pedestrian safety was as much a focus of the project as the traffic congestion relief,” Johns Creek officials said.
The Johns Creek portion of the project was funded through the 2016 Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST), a contribution from Fulton County to cover the cost of relocating water/sewer infrastructure, and a State Road and Tollway Authority Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank grant for the pedestrian improvements, which included the river-spanning pedestrian bridge.
Each year, the Georgia Chapter of APWA presents the Public Works Projects of the Year awards to promote excellence in the management and administration of public works projects, recognizing the alliance between the managing agency, the contractor, the consultant, and their cooperative achievements.
The award was presented at the APWA Georgia Chapter Awards Ceremony held Aug. 25.
