The City of Johns Creek announced that it plans to re-open select public parks and facilities starting Friday.
The city said it is asking that park guests maintain social distancing and follow CDC guidelines for visiting recreational areas when visiting local parks and facilities.
The park facilities that are being opened are:
• Athletic fields (no organized play)
• Tennis/pickleball courts
• The track at Shakerag Park
• Picnic pavilions (no groups larger than 10)
• Park restrooms (limited to accessible park areas only)
• All walking trails
• Bocce ball courts
The facilities that will remain closed are: basketball courts, playgrounds, the Newtown dog park, the Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater, the Park Place Senior Center, the Newtown Park Community Clubhouse and the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve’s Visitors Center and indoor facilities.
The city said the following programs and events are canceled until further notice:
• The June 5 Summer Concert Event at Newtown Park
• The June 12 edition of Movies at Newtown Park
• Lego Camp scheduled for June 1-5
• All Park Association Athletic programs and leagues
• All clubhouse fitness classes
• All free outdoor fitness classes
• All Park Place Senior Center programs and events
• All Adaptive Recreation programs and events
• All park facility rentals
• All third party special events
The city said the Parks and Recreation Division will continue to evaluate the current restrictions to see if additional measures need to be taken or lifted.
