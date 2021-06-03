Johns Creek police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man on the side of McGinnis Ferry Road Wednesday evening.
Johns Creek police said the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just before the bridge at the Chattahoochee River. Police said 23-year-old Richard Bartlett III had gotten out of his vehicle to secure a mattress and box spring that was tied to the top of his vehicle when he was struck by a passing vehicle.
"... He crossed the road to secure it. After he secured it he went back around to the driver’s side of the door to speak with the driver," Johns Creek Police Captain Todd Hood told Daily Post news partner Fox 5 Atlanta. "At that point a vehicle approaching from the rear swerved slightly striking the back of the vehicle hitting the pedestrian hitting and killing him."
Bartlett died as a result of his injuries.
Police said the driver of the car then did something unexpected.
"The vehicle turned around on the roadway and come back to the scene," Hood said. "I’m guessing the driver saw what he or she had hit and then fled the scene into Gwinnett County."
Police said the car is dark in color or a black four-door sedan, possibly a BMW. It will have damage to the front-right bumper and hood area, front windshield damage, and minor damage to the passenger side doors.
"We don’t know why they fled the scene at this point," Hood said. "We don’t know what the charges would have been if they had stopped. But because they didn’t stop, they have a felony hit and run and a vehicular homicide so now they are very serious."
Johns Creek police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call 470-774-3358.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.