The Johns Creek Police Department has again been awarded the prestigious National Accreditation with Excellence award by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA).
This is the fourth consecutive National Accreditation with Excellence award the department has won since its inception, city officials said. The award recognizes Johns Creek police for continuing to meet the highest professional standards of public safety.
“This reaccreditation, now more than ever, shows our consistency, commitment, and ongoing focus on increasing community confidence in the policies and practices of this agency,” Johns Creek PD Interim Chief Roland Castro said. “This recognition underscores the professionalism and assurance to excellence our police officers work towards every day. I congratulate and publicly acknowledge the women and men of our PD family for always going the extra mile to keep Johns Creek safe.”
Established in 1979 by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the National Sheriffs' Association, and the Police Executive Research Forum, CALEA is recognized internationally as the key credentialing authority for law enforcement agencies.
Johns Creek Police Department was first accredited by CALEA in 2010, two years after the department was founded. The accreditation process takes place every four years. This year, the Johns Creek Police Department is one of only 11 departments nationwide to earn the award.
CALEA's accreditation program requires law enforcement agencies to comply with more than 460 applicable state-of-the art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services, city officials said.
The on-site accreditation process included a public information session held Feb. 18 at Johns Creek City Hall. Participants had the opportunity to submit comments in person, by phone, and email.
The assessors were Chief Mark Palmer of the Coventry Police Department in Connecticut, and Chief Michael Crowell of the Manlius Police Department in New York state.
