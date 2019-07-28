Johns Creek Police Department Capt. Chris Byers knew, prior to traveling to Israel, that the experience would be eye-opening.
What he didn’t realize, however, was just how much information he’d receive during his two-week trip — knowledge he’s brought back to hopefully enhance the work his department does.
“There’s no better place, and really no better organization (than the Israeli police), to learn the intricacies of policing within diverse religions and people groups,” Byers said. “There’s nothing like being there in Israel and being there in the Middle East where so many different, diverse groups live and work and exist together. It’s such a tall order for the Israeli police force to police in that environment, and their technology is second to none. We got the chance to go meet with their leadership and learn from them and learn things that we can bring back to our (departments).”
Byers’ trip, which 20 other top law enforcement officers from Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee also participated in, was part of the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange, or GILEE.
Now in its 27th year, the peer-to-peer training program with Israeli police executives is intended to show U.S. law enforcement the newest technologies in counterterrorism, policing and overall public safety.
Byers said it did just that.
“One of the things I did some research about (before we left) was how extensive their volunteer force is,” he said. “Here, we’ve got citizens police academies and auxiliary patrols and stuff, but they just do it so much more. They had volunteers in 911 centers and volunteers in nerve centers watching cameras and stuff; they’ve just done a great job of organizing all this and combating crime with great technology and great leadership. They have 70,000 volunteers, and when you compare that to their 35,000 full-time police officers, it’s (astounding).”
While volunteers are important from a numbers perspective — more people means more eyes and ears on the ground keeping citizens safe — they’re also important for another reason, Byers said: in the push towards increased community policing, volunteers help greatly.
“One of your goals in community policing and establishing a police department is you want your police officers to reflect your community, and that’s one of the challenges for the Israeli police force,” Byers said. “They have such a diverse community, and you’re talking about thousands-of-years-old conflict between different kinds of people groups. Their challenge is to go into communities and be accepted as the (law enforcement) force. That’s one of the things about the volunteers that is so amazing, though — if (the volunteers) can go into the community and get involvement in the 911 centers, in the police force, then you start to reflect your community’s values and you start to reflect more of what your community’s views are on things.”
Byers said that was one of his big takeaways from the trip, and something he’s hoping to improve on within the Johns Creek Police Department.
“(I’d like) to bolster a lot of our efforts with recruiting volunteers in our community, citizens police academies, etc.,” Byers said. “Seeing the importance of that stuff made me come back with a renewed (perspective). I feel like we do a really, really good job in Johns Creek of bringing in our community and being open and transparent with our community, but I just really have a renewed sense of the importance of that. It’s important to have buy-in with our community and to have our officers out of their cars and talking with people and be meeting with people right where they live, work and play.”
What’s also important, Byers said, is collaboration with other law enforcement agencies — something the trip accomplished.
“I knew (Gwinnett County Police Department Assistant Chief) Kevin Moran because that’s where I came from, but there were 19 other people I got to meet and get to know very well, because you’re together for so many hours on a bus,” Byers said. “I came back and have already had to use those contacts for, ‘Hey man, I’ve got a case that we’re dealing with, can you help us?’ You build those kind of contacts, and there’s no other way to really do that except on a trip (like this). You can’t pay to get anything better.”