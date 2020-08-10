Johns Creek Police Chief Chris Byers, who stirred controversy earlier this year with a Facebook post about ministers and the Black Lives Matter movement, has resigned from his position, city officials announced Monday night.
Byers had been put on administrative leave in June, days after news of his Facebook post, in which he said local pastors had "failed us" by supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
Within days of that controversy erupting, Byers ended up the subject of an internal investigation after City Manager Ed Densmore discovered unrelated allegations against the police chief.
“Based on extensive and careful consideration of everything that has occurred within our city over the past few months, we have come to the conclusion that it is in the city’s best interests to part ways with our police chief,” Mayor Mike Bodker said. “Our City Council discussed and voted to approve a settlement agreement with Police Chief Chris Byers."
The Johns Creek City Council approved a settlement for Byers' resignation Monday, with the resignation set to go into effect Tuesday. City officials said there are confidential details of the settlement, and the investigation into Byers that cannot be publicly disclosed.
Johns Creek has asked its police chief to 'take some time away' amid backlash over Facebook comments
Johns Creek Police Chief Chris Byers is taking some time away from the city's police department a little over two months after he took the job, amid the backlash over comments he made about the Black Lives Matter movement and local pastors on his personal Facebook page, the city announced Thursday.
Byers had been Johns Creek's police chief for about two months before news of the Facebook issue broke.
“I have the utmost confidence in the men and women of the Johns Creek Police Department and in their continued service to our entire community,” City Manager Ed Densmore said. “At the present time, Major Roland Castro will continue to serve as Interim police chief."
Bodker and Densmore said the city will now turn its attention to the search for a new police chief, which the mayor said will be "a highly qualified candidate who embodies the heart and soul of our community" who inspire people to have confidence in the city's police officers to respect all of the city's residents.
The city has not specified a timeframe for when officials hope to select a new chief.
"As we begin the search process, my objective is to ensure we appoint a new police chief based on gathering input and feedback from our community, from the men and women of our Police Department, and from our council members," Densmore said. "Together we will determine a path forward to fill the police chief position with a highly qualified, experienced, and admirable candidate.”
