Johns Creek Police Chief Chris Byers, who stirred controversy with a post about the Black Live Matter and local pastors on his personal Facebook page is under investigation and on administrative leave because of new allegations against him.
City Manager Ed Densmore said the action against Byers, who had already volunteered to take some time away from the police department, came after conversations he's had with police officers, city staff and members of the community. Densmore began having those conversations about Byers after the police chief criticized local pastors for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement on his Facebook page.
"Coming out of these conversations and explorations, I opened an internal investigation into allegations against Chief Byers unrelated to his social media post," Densmore said in a statement. "In accordance with our city policy, the chief has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of this investigation. Because of the ongoing investigation, the city is not a liberty to discuss the matter further until the process is concluded."
For now, Maj. Roland Castro will serve as the Johns Creek Police Department's interim leader. Densmore said he will work closely with Castro on police matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.