Following the recent news that Johns Creek Councilman Steve Broadbent does not plan to seek re-election, Planning Commissioner Judy LeFave announced her intent to run for city council Post Six.
Broadbent, who served on the city council for the past five years, posted the announcement on social media, saying that he has decided not to run.
“I want to thank the many outstanding members of our city staff, police department and fire department for their steadfast commitment to excellence,” he wrote. “It has been an honor to serve alongside them. My sincere thanks go to the residents of Johns Creek for this opportunity.”
In a news release announcing her candidacy, LeFave thanked Broadbent “for his dedication and service … I believe that I have the experience and desire to step into this council seat and help ensure that Johns Creek residents continue to enjoy a beautiful and safe city.”
LeFave is a past president of the Johns Creek Community Association and was appointed to the Johns Creek Planning Commission in December 2017. In addition, she has served on the Zoning Task Force as well as the Noise Ordinance Task Force.
She has also worked with the Secretary of State Ambassadors representing Student Leadership Johns Creek for the past two years as an advisor in various citywide debates.
“I have always been passionate about giving back to my community and especially to the youth of our society,” she said. “I believe in paying my civic rent and I take tremendous pride in my efforts on behalf of the citizens of Johns Creek.”
LeFave has been a resident for 22 years. She is married to Kevin LeFave and they have two sons, Nathan and Peter.
Qualifying for the council seats of posts 2, 4 and 6 is Aug. 19-21. Candidates run at-large. Public officials for these posts have staggered four-year terms, with elections every two years.